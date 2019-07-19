Stutterheim court house escapee re-arrested

The suspect who escaped from the Stutterheim Magistrate's Court on Wednesday has been arrested.

Buzile Hlungwini, 27, ran out of the court house while being escorted back to the holding cells.

Shortly before Hlungwini escaped, he had appeared in court for robbery and was remanded in custody.

Since the escape, police have been searching for him.

By 10.15pm on Thursday night, he had been re-arrested.

Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said that he was caught after a person spotted him getting into a car.