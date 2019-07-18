News

Taxi owner shot in leg outside house

By Gareth Wilson - 18 July 2019
A taxi owner was shot in the leg outside his Motherwell home. File picture
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A taxi owner was shot in the leg after two suspects ambushed him outside his Motherwell home on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the 43-year-old taxi owner arrived at his home in Matanzima Street, Motherwell, at about 6.45pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the man got out of his vehicle and was walking towards his house when a car pulled up.

“Two men got out of the vehicle and started shooting. Several shots were fired at him. The men then got back into the car and sped off,” he said.

“At this stage the motive is unclear. A motive of attempted robbery has not yet been ruled out and all possibilities are being looked into.”

Beetge said the man, who was shot in the leg, was taken to hospital for treatment.

A case of attempted murder is being investigated.

