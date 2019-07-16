Two rifles stolen in Eastern Cape police station robbery

The Middledrift police station in the Eastern Cape was robbed by two gunmen under the cover of darkness on Monday.

According to police, two policewomen inside the Community Service Centre (CSC) were ushered into the bathroom during the robbery.

Officials confirm that the only items which appear to be stolen are two R5 riles from the safe.

Two gunmen held the policewomen hostage inside the police station at about 9:30pm.

According to police, the robbers entered the CSC acting like they wanted to report a complaint.

Officials say that when the two men were inside the building they drew pistols and placed balaclava's over their faces while demanding the police station safe keys.

However, National Commissioner spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the two suspects entered the CSC with their faces already covered.

"The suspects held two members at gunpoint and demanded firearms. The suspects removed two rifles and magazines from the safe.

"Police National Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has condemned this robbery ordering that the 72-hour activation be mobilized," Naidoo said.

"We [are] appealing to anyone who has any information on this robbery to please contact our toll free Crime Stop number 086-001-0111."

In August 2018, the Kareedouw police station was robbed by a gang of armed men who stole firearms, including two R5 rifles, from the safe.