Delivery driver chases alleged robbers

A store robbery turned to a comedy of errors as a delivery driver on a motorbike managed to catch one of the alleged robbers who mistakenly stole a bag of keys – thinking it was cash.

Four men posing as customers, entered EP Electrical Distributors in Sutton Road, Sidwell at about 4pm on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men then left the shop shortly after before three of them returned five minutes later and held staff hostage.

“One of the suspects was armed with a firearm and jumped over the counter while waving the gun at the teller. The staff were then rounded up and ushered to the back to the shop.

"One of the staff member's cellphones was stolen and he was forced to open the safe,” she said.

“There were bags inside the safe, of which one bag contained several keys. The suspects mistaking grabbed the bag of keys and left the bags of money.

"As the suspect bent down to pick up the bag, the stolen cellphone fell out of his pocket.”

Naidu said as the three men ran out of the shop, the stores delivery driver was returning on a motorbike.

“As the driver pulled up to the store, the three suspects came running out. He saw the firearm in one of the suspect's hands and turned his bike around to give chase.

"He managed to corner one of the men in Fowler Street while the other two had run off in another direction. The bag of keys was then recovered,” she said.

“By that stage, the staff member had managed to call the police.”

Police arrived minutes later and assisted with detaining the suspect.

“A search for the remaining three suspects is underway.”

The 22-year-old man from Kwazakhele who was arrested is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's court on Friday.