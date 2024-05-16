News

Collegiate unveils statue of courage to celebrate 150th jubilee

School marks milestone with tapestry of events and activities, culminating in visit in October by Thuli Madonsela

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 16 May 2024

As one of the oldest and most prestigious girls schools in South Africa, Collegiate has been commemorating its sesquicentenary with a raft of events flagging turning points in its history and its vision for the future.

A new statue celebrating courage has also been unveiled at Collegiate Girls’ High School as part of the school’s 150th jubilee...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele

Most Read