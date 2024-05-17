Power cut to abandoned Humerail property with Transnet owing thousands
An abandoned Transnet property in Humerail, occupied by vagrants, was on the radar of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Thursday during an electricity disconnection blitz, with the metro wanting to recoup R869,000 it is owed by the state-owned entity.
Hume Park, a formerly bustling caravan park and recreational club renowned for its pub and sports fields, shut its doors in 2016 after the lessee was forced out...
