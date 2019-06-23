Three Nelson Mandela Bay businesses robbed during weekend
Three Nelson Mandela Bay businesses were robbed, including a KFC, at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said one of the latest robberies was KFC in Cape Road, Newton Park.
Three men entered the store posing as customers at about 9:20pm on Saturday.
“One of the men ordered a Streetwise 2. After placing his order, he jumped over the counter and held a 23-year-old teller at knife point.
"He demanded she open the cash register. The other two suspects had then accosted a 32-year-old customer inside the shop and demanded his cellphone and valuables,” he said.
“The men stole the money from the register and ran out the store where they sped off in a getaway car parked outside.”
At about 8:45pm on Friday, a spaza shop in Bloza informal settlement near Rocklands was also robbed.
Rheeder said six men, two armed with firearms, entered the store and threatened the owner.
“The suspects demand money. The owner was forced to lie down on the floor while the suspects ransacked the shop.
"They stole several grocery items as well as money they found hidden under the mattress in the back bedroom.”
Rheeder said the men fled in a Quantum minibus that was parked outside.
In another incident at 4am on Sunday, a tavern in Cacadu Street, KwaNobuhle, was robbed.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the owner woke up when four men knocked at the door of his house - which is near the tavern.
“When she opened the door, they pointed a firearm at her and demanded money.
"The suspects then forced her into the tavern area where the stole cash, cigarettes, a laptop, cellphones, alcohol and a hard drive,” he said.
No one was injured in any of the robberies.