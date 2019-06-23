Three Nelson Mandela Bay businesses robbed during weekend

Three Nelson Mandela Bay businesses were robbed, including a KFC, at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said one of the latest robberies was KFC in Cape Road, Newton Park.

Three men entered the store posing as customers at about 9:20pm on Saturday.

“One of the men ordered a Streetwise 2. After placing his order, he jumped over the counter and held a 23-year-old teller at knife point.

"He demanded she open the cash register. The other two suspects had then accosted a 32-year-old customer inside the shop and demanded his cellphone and valuables,” he said.