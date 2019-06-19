Two years jail for Eastern Cape police station burglar

A man arrested less than a month ago after being caught red-handed breaking into the Storms River police station has been sent to jail for two years.

Christo Goeda, 32, who has three other three previous housebreaking and theft convictions, pleaded guilty in the Storms River Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that Goeda had been sentenced to two years imprisonment for breaking into a police station office during the early hours of the morning on May 23.

The sentence was handed down by Magistrate Jakobus Richter.

Goeda was caught red-handed after a police official working in the Community Service Centre spotted him on the CCTV monitor scaling the police station boundary fence.

Goeda then forced open a window in the administration block of the station and entered an offices where he attempted to steal a computer and two memory sticks.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John le Bok welcomed the sentence.

“I believe that this sentence is going to serve as deterrent to anyone, who may attempt to commit a similar incident,” he said.