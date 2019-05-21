News

Kelly Bain accused admits housebreaking spree

By Kathryn Kimberley - 21 May 2019

The man accused of murdering three Port Elizabeth women, including young mother Kelly Bain, has detailed how in between the brutal killings he went on a housebreaking spree across the city, helping himself to goods valued at more than R300,000.

