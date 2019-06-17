Convicted rapist out on parole rearrested for rape and burglary

A convicted rapist who was out on parole and whom police had been searching for on a new charge of rape and burglary was arrested over the weekend in Storms River.

The 35-year-old ex-con, who is not being named until he pleads in court, was nabbed after being on the run for more than six months.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the suspect was arrested at 3.30am on Sunday after a tip-off to police that he was outside a house in Storms River Village.

“The man was sought for on charges ranging from burglary to rape," Swart said.

He allegedly had broken into a home on December 20 2018 in the area and stolen a television set, which was found in bushes later that day.

“The suspect was also on the run after he allegedly raped a 16-year-old woman in the bushes, close to Storms River, between December 14 and 20 2018.”

Swart said the suspect had been out of jail on parole after a 2010 rape conviction.

The man will also face a third charge of absconding after allegedly violating his parole conditions, which led to a criminal case being opened in May.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander Brigadier John Lebok thanked residents for providing the information leading to his arrest.

More charges could follow as detectives investigate whether he is linked to other crimes while on the run.

The man is due to appear in the Storms River magistrate's court on Tuesday.