No secret Mama Sinkie’s job at KFC adds spice to her life
In 1996, Nobebe started her KFC journey at the Five Ways branch, working at the rounder station making burgers.
In 1996, Nobebe started her KFC journey at the Five Ways branch, working at the rounder station making burgers.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.