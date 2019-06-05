Five arrested outside Port Elizabeth for dagga in car

Five men were arrested after police found 14 kilograms of dagga inside their car during a routine stop in Kinklebos on Tuesday night.

According to police, police were doing a routine patrol on the N2 when they spotted a white Opel Kadett heading towards Port Elizabeth at about 11pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the five occupants began acting suspiciously when they spotted the police van.

“Police gave chase and pulled the vehicle off alongside the N2. A search was conducted and 13 packets of dagga, all varying in size, were found inside the boot of the car,” he said.

“The occupants claim that they were en-route to Port Elizabeth however at this stage it is unknown as to where they were coming from.”

Beetge said the dagga had an estimate street value of R35,000.

“The vehicle was confiscated for being used to transport the dagga. Detectives are following up leads linked to the case,” he said.

The suspects, aged between 39 and 58-years-old, were detained and are due to appear in the Alexandria Magistrate's Court on Thursday.