Eastern Cape MECs list priorities

Creating opportunities for black property developers to do business with the state and supporting struggling municipalities are among the priorities of newly sworn-in Eastern Cape MECs.

The members of premier Oscar Mabuyane’s executive council were sworn in at the 1820 Settler’s Monument in Makhanda on Wednesday.

Public works MEC Babalo Madikizela, who previously headed human settlements, said it was high time opportunities were created by the public works department for black property developers.

“If you scan the province at a distance, you realise that the property portfolio still belongs to the minority,” he said.

“As the department we continue to rent to the minority.

“One of the priorities is to change the property ownership patterns so that we, as the department, if we rent, we rent to black property developers.”

Meanwhile, health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said she would first and foremost try to get to the bottom of the high number of medico-legal claims.

“Most of the time when we talk about this [negligence claims against the department] we hear that it’s because of staff shortages, among other things, and that’s something we have to look into,” Gomba said.

She said she would also look at the realities of delivering the National Health Insurance system in a province which struggled with primary healthcare.

At 33, new social development MEC Siphokazi Mani is the youngest MEC – a role she says she does not take lightly.

“I’m humbled and highly honoured that they’d invest and trust in my abilities.

“I think it’s great that the ANC can invest in young people and I can only commit to working tirelessly for the people of the Eastern Cape.

“Whatever work I do, and whatever the outcomes, will not only reflect on me but on my generation as well.

“It’s more pressure but in a good way,” she said.

Mani, the former provincial chair of Sasco, has served as ANC Youth League provincial treasurer and as a member of the Young Communist League.

“My previous role will assist me because where I’m coming from I dealt directly with the constituency.

“I know the plight of our people firsthand. I understand the urgency for us to deliver.”