Oscar tells MECs to hit the ground running

Newly appointed members of the executive council (MEC) in the Eastern Cape provincial legislature were sworn in on Tuesday.

Judge president Selby Mbenenge presided over the event at the 1820 Settlers Monument in Makhanda.

Mbenenge, who read from the bible, urged the new MECs to respect their oath and serve the Eastern Cape diligently.

"When you take your oath, take a moment and reflect on the vow that you are making," he said.