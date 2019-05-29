Oscar tells MECs to hit the ground running
Newly appointed members of the executive council (MEC) in the Eastern Cape provincial legislature were sworn in on Tuesday.
Judge president Selby Mbenenge presided over the event at the 1820 Settlers Monument in Makhanda.
Mbenenge, who read from the bible, urged the new MECs to respect their oath and serve the Eastern Cape diligently.
"When you take your oath, take a moment and reflect on the vow that you are making," he said.
Meanwhile, premier Oscar Mabuyane said the team would have its first meeting directly after the swearing-in ceremony.
"We must immediately hit the ground running. That’s why we will have a meeting right after this,” he said.
Mabuyane said his new team did not have any time to waste.
“We are coming from elections and people have expectations.”
Mabuyane reminded his new MECs that they were appointed to serve the people of the Eastern Cape.
"You might have been appointed on prerogative but you are not here to serve me. It's all about the millions of people out there," he said.