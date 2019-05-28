Politics

JUST IN | Oscar Mabuyane announces new EC cabinet

By Herald Reporter - 28 May 2019
Oscar Mabuyane announcing his new cabinet in Port Alfred.
Image: Nomazima Nkosi

Eastern Cape MEC Oscar Mabuyane announced his provincial executive on Tuesday.

At a media briefing in Port Alfred, Mabuyane said the new team is a team of "experienced comrades", with knowledge in various spheres of governance.

It's a team that is supported by the movement and well received, Mabuyane said.

He said they must understand it is not a ceremonial role, it requires hard work.

"If you appoint someone, you can disappoint," he said. 

The new MECs are:

1. Finance, Economic Development and Environmental Affairs - Gerald Mlungisi Mvoko

2. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta)- Xolile Nqatha

3. Rural Development and Agrarian Reform - Nomakhosazana Meth

4. Department of Education- Fundile Gade

5. Human Settlements - Nonkqubela Pieters

6. Safety and Liaison - Weziwe Tikana

7. Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture -Fezeka Nkomonye-Bayeni

8. Social development - Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi

9. Department of Health - Sindiswa Gomba.

10. Department of Public Works- Babalo Madikizela 

