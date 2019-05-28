JUST IN | Oscar Mabuyane announces new EC cabinet

Eastern Cape MEC Oscar Mabuyane announced his provincial executive on Tuesday.

At a media briefing in Port Alfred, Mabuyane said the new team is a team of "experienced comrades", with knowledge in various spheres of governance.

It's a team that is supported by the movement and well received, Mabuyane said.

He said they must understand it is not a ceremonial role, it requires hard work.

"If you appoint someone, you can disappoint," he said.