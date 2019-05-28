JUST IN | Oscar Mabuyane announces new EC cabinet
Eastern Cape MEC Oscar Mabuyane announced his provincial executive on Tuesday.
At a media briefing in Port Alfred, Mabuyane said the new team is a team of "experienced comrades", with knowledge in various spheres of governance.
It's a team that is supported by the movement and well received, Mabuyane said.
He said they must understand it is not a ceremonial role, it requires hard work.
"If you appoint someone, you can disappoint," he said.
The new MECs are:
1. Finance, Economic Development and Environmental Affairs - Gerald Mlungisi Mvoko
2. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta)- Xolile Nqatha
3. Rural Development and Agrarian Reform - Nomakhosazana Meth
4. Department of Education- Fundile Gade
5. Human Settlements - Nonkqubela Pieters
6. Safety and Liaison - Weziwe Tikana
7. Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture -Fezeka Nkomonye-Bayeni
8. Social development - Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi
9. Department of Health - Sindiswa Gomba.
10. Department of Public Works- Babalo Madikizela
Speaking on corruption Mabuyane says whether real or perceived corruption should be investigated #ECcabinet pic.twitter.com/ZBNtVpL8Ee— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) May 28, 2019