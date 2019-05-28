Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has announced his cabinet.

Mlungisi Mvoko will be in charge of the provincial purse as he steps into the position of MEC for finance. He was previously the MEC in charge of education.

The other MECs are as follows:

Cogta- Xolile Nqata Rural development and agrarian reform- Nomakhosazana Meth Public works - Babalo Madikizela Education-Fundile Gade (previously chief whip) Human settlements - Nonkqubela Pieters Safety and liaison- Weziwe Tikana Sports and recreation- Fezeka Nkomonye-Bayeni Health - Sindiswa Gomba Social development - Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi.

Unveiling the list of new MECs in Port Alfred,Mabuyane said a rigorous selection process had been followed.

"This team will be about ensuring that we turn around people's lives,” Mabuyane said.

Mabuyane said many of the MECs served in local government, using Meth as an example Meth as former mayor of the OR Tambo district municipality.

"Experience cannot be bought anywhere. This is a team that is well received; it's going to push us to another level.

“If you are given an opportunity you must work so that people can remember your work. We are not about self-profiling, we are not about self grandisement," Mabuyane said.

Asked if there had been any disagreements during the selection process, Mabuyane said any such disagreements were part of the “festival of ideas” in the ANC.

"There's been a solid foundation that has been laid for us to take the province to the next level.

"It is not about us, it's about the multitudes of people out there. This is a privilege.

“We must warn whatever salary we get from this calling. People must know that they are appointed to work,” Mabuyane said.

Mabuyane added that during the process, a decision was taken to appoint Zandisile Qupe as an advisor in the office of the premier.

The new MECs will be sworn in on Wednesday.