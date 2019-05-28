Premier Oscar Mabuyane to set up unit to monitor municipal spend
The Eastern Cape government will establish a unit which will monitor expenditure by municipalities, premier Oscar Mabuyane said.
The Eastern Cape government will establish a unit which will monitor expenditure by municipalities, premier Oscar Mabuyane said.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.