Two killed, 19 injured after overloaded bakkie overturns

Two people died and 19 others were injured when an overloaded bakkie overturned and crashed into the boundary wall of a building in KwaNobuhle on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the bakkie had 21 occupants with 19 people crammed on the back.

The names of the deceased are being withheld by police until the next-of-kin have been informed.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said some of the occupants were flung off the back of the bakkie when it lost control, veered off the road and overturned.

“It is said that the white Isuzu was travelling in Ponana Tini Road towards the direction of Matanzima Road in KwaNobuhle on the outskirts of Uitenhage, when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and overturned,” he said.