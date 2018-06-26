Two Gauteng cops killed in three days

Two Gauteng police officials were killed in separate incidents over the last three days.

This comes only two weeks after Port Elizabeth Detective was shot and killed by four gunmen in New Brighton.

Police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said that the latest incident was at 5am on Monday morning when a 43-year-old reservist constable and a warrant officer were responding to a complaint at Section H, Ekangala near Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng.

“On arrival at the scene the constable approached four men to make enquiries. Instead, the men fired several shots at the constable and he succumbed to his wounds. The member’s service firearm was taken,” he said.

In a separate incident, on Saturday, a police sergeant was killed when he arrived home from work at about 6:30am at Paynville, Springs.

“The member was off duty but still in his full uniform when he was killed. The suspects fled the scene without taking anything,” Sitole said.

"The attacks on our police officers are continuing unabated and I have reiterated to our men and women in blue not to fall with their guns.”

Sitole said that he had tasked that a specialised team to track down and arrest the culprits.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said that anyone with information that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects is encouraged to contact the police.

On June 12, Constable Bonga Ngcingwana, 35, was gunned down in Mendi Road,New Brighton.

Ngcingwana died in hospital hours after the shooting.

The investigation revealed that neither Ngcingwana or his partner, who survived unscathed, were carrying firearms and were unable to shoot back.

To date, police are still following up leads but no arrests have been made.