Man dies after head-on collision with police vehicle

Eastern Cape police were, on Monday, still investigating after a man died on impact when his car collided head-on with a police vehicle.

The incident took place at the Monument crossing on the Addo Road, at approximately 6.30am on Monday.

Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the deceased was driving a silver Tata Indica when it collided with the police vehicle.

She said the Kwazakhele police officer was travelling on the Uitenhage Road towards Addo.

At the crossing, he turned right and crashed into the car.

“The driver of the [Tata Indica] vehicle was alone at the time of the accident and passed away,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“The driver of the police vehicle, a police sergeant, who was on-duty at the time of the crash and alone in the vehicle, was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.”

The driver of the Tata has not yet been identified and his name will be release once his next of kin have been informed, she said.

Police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.