Four killed on EC roads since Friday

Four people have died in separate accidents across the Eastern Cape since Friday.

Five more people were injured.

One person was killed and another two seriously injured in an accident at the Drew Street and Stanford Road intersection on Sunday morning.

According to police, one of the drivers ran away from the scene after the crash.

The accident happened at about 8:30am when a Toyota Corolla and a Corsa Lite car collided.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the Corsa had four occupants and the Toyota three occupants.

“It is alleged that the Toyota was driving in Drew Street while the Corsa was travelling in Stanford Road towards Gelvandale direction,” he said.

“The two vehicles collided at the traffic intersection and the driver of the Corsa allegedly ran away on foot.”

Labans said a woman in the Corsa died on impact and two others in the vehicle were seriously injured.

“The driver’s injuries are unknown as he ran away from the scene,” he said.

“The three occupants in the Toyota sustained minor injuries.”

Labans said police were still trying to identify the dead woman and those who were injured.

“Only once the injured are stable in hospital will we be able to interview them and get this information,” he said.

A search is underway for the driver.

“Additional charges will be brought against the driver once he is located,” Labans added.

In another incident two people were killed in a collision on the R408 between Dutywa and Willowvale near the Morrison Bridge at about 9am on Sunday.

Two female passengers, aged 24 and 47 years, died on the scene while three others were seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Butterworth.

In another fatal accident, at about 10:15am on Friday, Jacques Mans, 38, was killed on the R75, near Bluecliff between Uitenhage and Kirkwood.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Mans was on a motorbike travelling towards Graaff-Reinet when he allegedly lost control of the motorbike as he approached a bend in the road.

“The group of motorcyclists he was travelling with became worried and turned around and found him lying next to his motorcycle,” she said.

Three cases of culpable homicide are under investigation.

Last week the Department of Transport revealed that 22 people died on the province's roads over the Easter weekend.