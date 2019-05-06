Weekend murders in Port Elizabeth climb to four

Four people were killed in separate murders in Nelson Mandela Bay over the weekend.

In the latest murder on Sunday night, an unidentified man was gunned down in Walmer Township.

This comes after three others were killed on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the murder on Sunday night happened in the Airport Valley section of the Walmer Township.

“Police responded to a call about shots being fired in the Walmer Township vicinity. On arrival, a man was found lying in one of the side streets.

“He is about 25-30 years old. The man was found with a gunshot wound to his right upper leg,” she said.

“Based on the scene, it appears nothing was taken and the motive for the shooting remains unclear.”

The incident comes after Mandisile Mangwana, 27, was shot in the head in his home in Moutuma Street, Kwazakhele at 4.30am on Saturday.

Hours later, Athenkosi Ngcayisa, 24, was found dead in Milana Street, Kwazakhele.

A passer-by found her body on the side of the street and alerted police.

She was shot in the back of the head.

On Saturday night, a 25-year-old, who is not being named as police are still locating his next-of-kin, was found dead in Lingelihle Road in Kwanoxolo, Booysen Park.

The cases of murder are being investigated by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit.