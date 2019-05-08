Sun City prisoners cast votes, while Westville inmates are forced to wait

The excitement was palpable at the Johannesburg Prison on Wednesday as inmates cast their votes for the national and provincial elections.

Bongani Mabena, 44, who is serving a life sentence at the jail commonly known as "Sun City", says it is important for prisoners to have a say in who will lead the country.

“Prison is a community in itself. Inmates should be given a right to vote because after serving their time they will be reintegrated into the community,” he said.

“I appreciate if we give the government a chance, because there are things that cannot be done overnight.”

Another inmate, Mosutho Maleka said he has been in prison for six years. The 30-year-old first-time voter had a big smile on his face after making his mark.

"It is quite a privilege to vote today. At least we can also vote and be happy," he said.

"I want government to do so much. The likes of corruption needs to be dealt with. They should deliver as promised - or at least try."

Maleka said he is hoping to run his own business after he gets out of prison.

Dumisani Nyembe, 35, also a first-time voter, has two years left to serve in prison. He said he is hoping to open a chicken farm when he gets out.

"I hope government will change corruption and all the bad things. They should also create jobs," he said.

Meanwhile, at Westville Prison in Durban, voting had to be delayed after electoral officials failed to arrive. According to IEC figures, about 813 inmates are registered to vote across the prison’s five sections.