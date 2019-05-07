Triple murder at suspected drug post possibly linked to gang turf war

Three people were killed and two injured when an unknown number of gunmen opened fire inside a suspected drug post in Kwazakhele on Tuesday morning.

Authorities suspect the triple murder is part of a gang turf war over drugs. The incident took place at about 9.20pm in Myali Street, Kwazakhele, when the gunmen opened fire inside a shack behind a house.

Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said details were unclear as the only two survivors were rushed off to the hospital.

“The preliminary information is that an unknown number of shooters walked into the shack behind the house and started shooting,” he said.

“The survivors, aged 34 and 25, were taken to a local hospital for treatment and were not in a state to provide clarity on the attack.”

Asked about the shack being a suspected drug post, Beetge confirmed that the address was “well known” to police.

“The circumstances and motive around the shooting are unclear at this stage, but we are looking into the triple murder being linked to a possible drug-related turf rivalry,” he said.

Beetge added that no weapons or drugs were found inside the shack at the time of the police's arrival.

“Several spent bullet cartridges were found on the scene and have been sent to the forensic laboratory for testing,” he said.

“It is also suspected that the shooter or shooters arrived on foot as no car was spotted nearby.

“Detectives are trying to establish who the deceased are at this stage. The person who lives in the shack was not there at the time of the shooting."

A case of triple murder is under investigation.