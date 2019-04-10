PE man dies as bakkie overturns

A 27-year-old Port Elizabeth man was killed when a bakkie rolled on the San Souci Road near Despatch on Tuesday evening.

Delroy de Kock died on the scene while the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that the driver lost control and the vehicle veered off the road and overturned.

“De Kock was a passenger in the vehicle at the time. The driver was taken to hospital for treatment,” he said.

The next-of-kin have been informed.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.