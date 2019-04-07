One killed and three injured in crash

A man was killed and three others injured when their Ford Ranger bakkie ploughed into the bushes about a kilometre from the Van Stadens Resort.

The accident happened at about 2pm on the Van Stadens Road on Sunday.

The Metro Emergency Medical Services helicopter was called to the scene to airlift one of the survivors.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said there were four people in the vehicle. It appears the driver lost control and drove into a bush.

“A 47-year-old man died on the scene while the remaining three were all stabilised and taken to a local Port Elizabeth hospital in a serious condition,” he said.

“The cause of the accident remains unknown at this stage however it is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle.”The Ranger was travelling in the direction of Port Elizabeth at the time of the accident.

Labans confirmed that a case of culpable homicide was under investigation and the police accident response unit was alerted to the accident.