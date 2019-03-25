Botswana 'suicide' aircraft crash not the first in that country

While an investigation is under way into an apparent "suicide" aircraft crash at the Matsieng Air Strip in Botswana, reports are emerging that this was not the first such incident in that country.

On Saturday, a pilot allegedly committed suicide by flying a light aircraft into a clubhouse at the airport after being involved in an altercation at a function there.

Unconfirmed reports suggested the pilot worked for a charter company in Botswana and had been involved in an altercation with a woman.

After being told to leave the venue, he allegedly flew the aircraft towards the clubhouse, while phoning somebody at the function on the ground. People were told to evacuate just before the plane hit the building.