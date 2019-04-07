What were they thinking?! Woman crashes into petrol pumps

A man and woman were lucky to escape serious injury in the early hours of Sunday morning when the driver lost control of their vehicle‚ colliding into the petrol pumps at a fuel station in Johannesburg.

ER24 said in a statement its paramedics arrived on the scene at 3.30am to find the light motor vehicle lying on its roof next to one of the fuel pumps.

"The man and woman had already climbed out of the vehicle and were found walking around on the scene. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that both had sustained moderate injuries. Fortunately‚ both had escaped serious injuries."