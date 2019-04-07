What were they thinking?! Woman crashes into petrol pumps
A man and woman were lucky to escape serious injury in the early hours of Sunday morning when the driver lost control of their vehicle‚ colliding into the petrol pumps at a fuel station in Johannesburg.
ER24 said in a statement its paramedics arrived on the scene at 3.30am to find the light motor vehicle lying on its roof next to one of the fuel pumps.
"The man and woman had already climbed out of the vehicle and were found walking around on the scene. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that both had sustained moderate injuries. Fortunately‚ both had escaped serious injuries."
They were treated for their injuries and transported to Helen Joseph Provincial Hospital for further care.
The Suburban Control Centre security company said in a Facebook post the accident took place at the Engen garage on 5th Street‚ Albertskroon.
The female driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into a petrol pump‚ the group said. The male passenger was initially stuck in the vehicle‚ but was subsequently extricated from the vehicle.