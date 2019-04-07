Car crashes into pillar, killing woman and critically injuring man and toddler

A woman was killed and two others - one of them a two-year-old child - were critically injured when a vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a pillar off the R300 south-bound highway in the Delft area, Western Cape, on Saturday night.

"A light motor vehicle was found smashed against a large pillar. On closer inspection, ER24 paramedics found the metro services treating a critically injured two-year-old child that had been ejected from the vehicle. After treatment, the child was transported by metro services to a nearby hospital," said ER24’s spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Meanwhile a man and woman were found lying trapped inside the vehicle.

"Assessments showed that the woman had sustained numerous fatal injuries while the man had sustained serious injuries," said Meiring.

According to the paramedics, the rescue services had to use specialised extrication tools to free the two trapped victims.

After they were freed, paramedics treated the seriously injured man and provided him with pain-relief medication before he was transported to Tygerberg Provincial Hospital.

The woman was later declared dead on the scene.

"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," added Meiring.