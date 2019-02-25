Wanted suspect caught in Uitenhage

A wanted suspect whose photograph appeared in The Herald on Friday was was arrested in Kwanobuhle following an anonymous tip-off.

Last month, five wanted suspects were arrested across the Bay for crimes including murder and armed robbery. Some have been wanted since 2012.

The Herald, in the interest of public safety, will regularly be printing the photographs of suspects in the newspaper to assist law enforcement in tracking them down.

The latest arrest saw Thulani Vumazonke, 30, caught at about 8.39am on Monday after detectives were alerted to a sighting of him at a house in Hintsa Avenue in Kwanobuhle.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Vumazonke has been on the run for more than five years.

"Police went to the area and while en route to the local court house, they spotted him in the street.

“He was detained on the warrant of arrest for a culpable homicide case in Addo in August 2013," Swart said.

Vumazonke went on the run after allegedly killing someone near Addo while speeding towards oncoming traffic.

"It is alleged that he was driving on the wrong side of the road and hit a pedestrian while travelling towards Addo."

"The publishing of wanted suspects appears to be working and we are confident more will be nabbed as time goes on.

"Once again, we wish to call on the community to come forward with information.

“All the information will be treated as strictly confidential and the caller will remain anonymous," she said.

Motherwell and Mount Road policing clusters failed to verify if any arrests in their areas had been made yet.