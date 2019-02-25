Colleen Glen community launches safety drive following cyclist attack

A community safety initiative to protect cyclists in the Colleen Glen area has been launched following last week’s robbery on a Port Elizabeth businessman.

Engen North End service station owner and avid cyclist Helder Silva, 64, was chased down and tackled off his bicycle during the robbery on February 19 by a man, who he suspects, is targeting cyclists.

Silva was attacked at about 6.30am on Tuesday on Kragga Kamma Road – near Cows Corner – between Amanzi Road and Louisa Road.

Since the attack, detectives have located the VW Polo used in the robbery. It was found outside a house in Aandblom Street in Uitenhage on Thursday.

The robbery has since sparked a joint security initiative between private security and residents to police the area in an attempt to keep cyclists safe.

Colleen Glen resident Mike Gatenby said since Silva’s attack, businesses have come forward offering to assist with crime prevention initiatives in the area amid the approaching Ironman African Championship.

Gatenby said the initiative aimed to secure the secluded stretch of road in the Colleen Glen, Theescombe and Seaview area – commonly used by cyclists during training.

"After hearing about the attack, I spoke to TactNet Anti Poaching Unit as well as Viper Security who have since come onboard to assist with policing the area during peak times," he said.

"This is more for crime prevention and we are basically only being visibly.

"We are not offering response to incidents. We are patrolling the cycling route to make sure it is safe and to act as the eyes and ears of the authorities."

Gatenby said he felt the need to further secure the area as Ironman competitors were starting to arrive and train in the Bay.

"We know that training is going to increase and, as someone who lives in Colleen Glen, I feel that we need to do our bit to protect them.

"Each year we hear of similar attacks and luckily this time it was not that bad. Helder [Silva] was lucky but the next person might not be. This is why we need to stand up and assist where we can," he said.

TactNet Anti-Poaching Unit director Abri Pienaar said: "We agreed to assist as much as possible together with our sister company, Viper Security."

"Viper is allowing the residents to drive two of their cars at certain times along the routes, while TactNet will be their tactical backup should something be spotted that needs assistance."

Port Elizabeth’s Xtreme Projects owner Kevin Kelly and his wife Karen from Karen Kelly Consulting said they were sponsoring petrol in a bid to keep the sport and visitors safe.

"We are challenging other companies and residents to come onboard. We want to keep Port Elizabeth safe," Kevin said.

"The Ironman is a big money spinner for local business in the Bay and we need to protect it."

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said no arrests in Silva’s attack had been made.

"During this period, there is a notable increase in the attack of cyclists. [The police] are grateful for the community's role in the fight against crime," van Rensburg said.

"Operational plans are in place to police the routes during practice as well as the event itself," she said.

Anyone wanting to get involved can contact Pienaar on 041-581-3831.