Suspect spotted in HeraldLIVE 'wanted' list arrested in Uitenhage

Moodley, 30, had been wanted for being in possession of stolen property for an incident in Uitenhage in July 2017.

Swart said police had received an anonymous tip-off following the publication of a list of 22 wanted suspects in The Herald on Friday morning that led police to Moodley’s Gibbon Street home.

“We as the SAPS are glad for the publication in The Herald today because it has led to the arrest of a suspect,” Swart said.

“We hope to see more of these publications so that the community can get involved in assisting of police fight crime.” Moodley is due to appear at the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Monday.