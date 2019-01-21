Second suspect on 'wanted' list arrested
A second man has been arrested following the publication on Friday of 22 suspects wanted in Nelson Mandela Bay for a range of crimes.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.