WANTED | Help police track down these people

The SAPS in Nelson Mandela Bay is appealing to the public to keep their eyes peeled for a number of suspected criminals, some of whom have evaded them for years. Warrants of arrest are out for all those featured. Should you spot any of them, please contact the investigating officers.

PLEASE NOTE: This article will be updated as and when the suspects are arrested.However, once they are arrested HeraldLIVE can no longer - in terms of the law - use their pictures until they have appeared in court. As a result, the suspects' faces in this article will be blurred once they have been arrested, with a link to an update regarding the arrest.