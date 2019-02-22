WANTED | Help police track down these people
The SAPS in Nelson Mandela Bay is appealing to the public to keep their eyes peeled for a number of suspected criminals, some of whom have evaded them for years. Warrants of arrest are out for all those featured. Should you spot any of them, please contact the investigating officers.
PLEASE NOTE: This article will be updated as and when the suspects are arrested.However, once they are arrested HeraldLIVE can no longer - in terms of the law - use their pictures until they have appeared in court. As a result, the suspects' faces in this article will be blurred once they have been arrested, with a link to an update regarding the arrest.
Wanted for: Attempted murder in Gelvandale in October 2018.
Contact: Constable Xolani Peta on 079-334-2677
Wanted for: Attempted theft of a vehicle and damage to property in Steytlerville in September 2006.
Contact: Warrant Officer Mbulelo Takane on 083-327-4174
Wanted for: Stock theft in Kwazakhele in June 2016.
Contact: Captain Gary du Randt on 082-958-9099
Wanted for: Fraud in Steytlerville in July 2016.
Contact: Warrant Officer Mbulelo Takane on 083-327-4174
Wanted for: Rape in Kamesh in April 2011.
Contact: Sergeant Sake Msutwana on 072-732-4327
Wanted for: Stock theft in Despatch in September 2015.
Contact: Captain Gary du Randt on 082-958-9099
Wanted for: Murder in KwaNobuhle in April 2006.
Contact: Warrant Officer Deon Arnolds on 073-905-7280
Wanted for: Illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in KwaNobuhle in April 2016.
Contact: Warrant Officer Deon Arnolds on 083-336-1086
Wanted for: Rape in KwaNobuhle in October 2013.
Contact: Captain Nyaniso Goba on 076-481-5843
Wanted for: Rape in KwaNobuhle in December 2015.
Contact: Captain Nyaniso Goba on 076-481-5843
Wanted for: Business robbery in KwaNobuhle on August 2016.
Contact: Warrant Officer Deon Arnolds on 083-336-1086
Wanted for: Culpable homicide in Addo in August 2013.
Contact: Warrant Officer Riaan van Tonder on 082-449-6689
Wanted for: Attempted murder in Kwazakhele in November 2008.
Contact: Detective Sergeant Masixole Balani on 082-394-3897
Wanted for: Business robbery in New Brighton in January 2019.
Contact: Constable Luyanda Maneli on 082-374-9486
Wanted for: House robbery in Kwazakhele in April 2018.
Contact: Sergeant Elton Tau on 082-065- 9277
Wanted for: Possession of stolen property in March 2009 in Kwazakhele.
Contact: Detective Sergeant Masixole Balani on 082-394-3897
Wanted for: Possession of a firearm in Kwazakhelein March 2017.
Contact: Detective Sergeant Masixole Balani on 082-394-3897
Wanted for: Possession of an unlicensed firearm in Kwazakhele in June 2013.
Contact: Detective Sergeant Masixole Balani on 082-394-3897
Wanted for: Attempted murder in Kwazakhele in February 2013.
Contact: Detective Sergeant Masixole Balani on 082-394-3897
Wanted for: Three cases of assault, pointing and discharging of a firearm.
Contact: Warrant Officer Madelein Potgieter on 071-475-2201