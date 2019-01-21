Ariana Grande apologises for 'racially insensitive' weave comments

US star Ariana Grande found herself facing the firing squad this past weekend when comments she made about her weave were slammed and labelled "racially insensitive".

It all started when Ariana responded to rapper Princess Nokia's claims that the star was copying her musical ideas on her latest track 7 Rings.

In the song Ariana talks about buying a weave, lyrics similar to those in Princess' track Mine.

Spice queen Ariana hit back at Princess' criticism, talking about the power of weaves to "solve racism".

"You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it. White women talking about their weaves is how we’re gonna solve racism,” she said, quoting some of the lyrics to 7 Rings.

But that just got the social media streets more angry, with many claiming she was being racially insensitive and trying too hard to be black.