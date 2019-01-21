Ariana Grande apologises for 'racially insensitive' weave comments
US star Ariana Grande found herself facing the firing squad this past weekend when comments she made about her weave were slammed and labelled "racially insensitive".
It all started when Ariana responded to rapper Princess Nokia's claims that the star was copying her musical ideas on her latest track 7 Rings.
In the song Ariana talks about buying a weave, lyrics similar to those in Princess' track Mine.
Spice queen Ariana hit back at Princess' criticism, talking about the power of weaves to "solve racism".
"You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it. White women talking about their weaves is how we’re gonna solve racism,” she said, quoting some of the lyrics to 7 Rings.
But that just got the social media streets more angry, with many claiming she was being racially insensitive and trying too hard to be black.
Why does Ariana Grande want to look black/multiracial so bad? Is it because Mariah is actually biracial? She’s been obsessed with copying her since day 1. #7rings #queenofimitation #arianagrande #mariahcarey #blackfishing— Ariana Blackfishing (@AGblackfishing) January 21, 2019
When I heard ARIANA GRANDE say “You like my hair? Gee thanks, just bought it” i made the stankest stank face lmaoooo this girl don’t be wearing weaves?!? Does she?!? Meanwhile black womxn are given shit fo-I don’t have the energy that was just the weirdest flex of all time.— ✨Shosh of the Stars ✨ (@ShaniTheBoi) January 21, 2019
not only is ariana grande a black queen, but she’s also the new queen of rap! UGH HER MIND pic.twitter.com/msNGAGxoJS— stay away yt devils (@masterth0t) January 18, 2019
The star later popped up on The Shade Room's coverage of the backlash to explain herself further and apologise if it had come across the wrong way.
"Hi. I think her (Ariana) intention was to be like...yay a white person disassociating the negative stereotype that is paired with the word 'weave'. However, I'm sorry if my response was out of pocket or if it came across the wrong way."
She added that she was grateful for the conversation it had started but she did not intend to offend anyone.
"Thanks for opening the conversation and, like, to everyone for talking to me about it. It was never my intention to offend anyone."