Mob may have killed wrong man over theft
19-year-old attacked with a panga
As the parents of a young man killed in a mob justice attack prepare to bury their son on Saturday, they are left wondering whether he was a victim of mistaken identity after being accused of stealing a TV.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.