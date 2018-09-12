Man killed in mob justice

A man has died after being torched by an angry mob in Motherwell at 7:30am on Wednesday.

Police on the scene said the man, who was burnt beyond recognition, was tied up with his feet and hands bound together with wire.

The incident happened on a gravel road between NU1 and NU10 informal settlement area in Motherwell.

Police spokeperson Captain Andre Beetge said that they were alerted to the incident following a tip off by a resident.

“Police arrived on the scene and found the man lying in the road with burning tyres piled on top of him. He was already dead when police arrived,” he said.