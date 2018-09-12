Man killed in mob justice
A man has died after being torched by an angry mob in Motherwell at 7:30am on Wednesday.
Police on the scene said the man, who was burnt beyond recognition, was tied up with his feet and hands bound together with wire.
The incident happened on a gravel road between NU1 and NU10 informal settlement area in Motherwell.
Police spokeperson Captain Andre Beetge said that they were alerted to the incident following a tip off by a resident.
“Police arrived on the scene and found the man lying in the road with burning tyres piled on top of him. He was already dead when police arrived,” he said.
The crowd dispersed when police arrived.
“Detectives are still trying to find out exactly what transpired. Residents are reluctant to talk to us about the incident,” he said.
Police are still trying to establish the dead man's identity.
“At this stage, we do not know who he is or why this was done to him. What we do know is that he is a male but other than that, his remains were too badly burnt to establish an identity,” Beetge said.
“Detectives are awaiting a forensic report to assist with identifying the man.”
Beetge said anyone with information can contact their closest police station or 10111.
A case of murder is currently under investigation.