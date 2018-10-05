Man killed in farm attack near Joubertina

A man was found murdered on a farm about 10km outside Joubertina on Friday morning.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said a family friend found the body of the man, estimated to be in his 70s, lying outside the house near a kitchen door.

Nkohli said that the man had head injuries and the house appeared to be ransacked.

“At this stage, the motive for the murder is unknown, and the police are looking at all possibilities,” he said.

The deceased's name, as well as the name of the farm, are being withheld until the next-of-kin have been alerted.

Asked if anything appeared to be missing and what was used to kill the man, Nkohli said that the details remained unknown.