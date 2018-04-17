Four arrested following Addo attack
Four men have been arrested in connection with a farm attack near Addo at the weekend.
The breakthrough came at about 8pm on Monday after police received a tip-off.
Bill Gravett, 63, was attacked with an axe at his farm on Saturday before being abducted.
He has since moved to East London, and it is believed he is selling his farm.
Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the suspects – between the ages of 26 and 41 – were arrested in Nomathamsanqa, Addo.
“Two firearms and ammunition were also recovered at the time of the arrests and will be sent for ballistic testing. The investigations are continuing and the search for the outstanding firearms are ongoing,” she said.
Swart said they were awaiting ballistic reports to determine if the firearms recovered were the same ones stolen during the attack.
The four suspects will face charges ranging from attempted murder, house robbery and abduction and more charges may be added at a later stage.
The four are expected to appear in the Addo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.