Thornhill couple robbed on farm

A Thornhill couple was attacked by four suspects, armed with knives and guns, on their farm during a late night robbery on Thursday.

The robbery at the Devonia farm happened at about 10pm while the couple were sleeping.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the men gained entry to the farmhouse by climbing through an open window.

Swart said the men held the couple inside their bedroom while they ransacked the house.

“The suspects ransacked the house and took electrical equipment and an undisclosed amount of money. The couple managed to free themselves after the suspects had left and came to the police station to report the incident,” she said.

No one was injured during the incident.

“Fighting crime is a shared responsibility therefore the police are urging home owners to be vigilant and alert to their surroundings and never to leave any door or window open or unlocked,” she said.

Thornhill police are investigating a case of robbery.