Farm attack suspects arrested following massive search operation

An intensive search operation involving the Port Elizabeth K9 Unit, Tactical Response Unit, SAPS Airwing Helicopter and various police units of Port Elizabeth, Kinkelbos, Paterson and Alexandria, as well as farmers and farm workers paid off when three suspected farmhouse robbers were found and arrested in the Kinkelbos area today.

This followed after two house robberies took place in the Bathurst and Alexandria farming areas on 5 and 6 April 2018.

During the first robbery, a 76-year-old woman was robbed of her Red Nissan 1400 bakkie, cash, flatscreen TV and household goods on Thursday 5 April at 11:30. She was tied up with shoe laces and found the next day by a relative.

Later that same day at 21:45, another house robbery took place on Perdevlei Farm, suspectedly by the same suspects using the Red Nissan bakkie. One person was stabbed with a knife before the suspects fled the scene with a flatscreen tv.

By 22:30 last night police responding to the robbery noticed the Red Nissan bakkie on the R72 and a chase ensued. The bakkie stopped and the three suspects fled into the bushes. Due to darkness the search was hindered in the dense bushes.

By 10:00 this morning, a massive search continued and by 13:30, the three suspects were arrested deep in dense bushes on Stoney Croft Farm.

The suspects aged 48, 34 and 24 will face charges of house robbery, assault with intent to cause serious bodily injuries as well as the robbery of the motor vehicle. They will be appearing in the respective Magistrates Courts of Alexandria and Port Alfred from Monday 9 April.