Explosives used to blow open Port Elizabeth school safe
High school pupils at the St Marks Community School in Framesby are being sent home following an overnight robbery at the Cape Road school in which explosives were used to blow open an office safe.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.