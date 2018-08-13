37 Bay suspects nabbed during blitz operation

Thirty-seven people were arrested for various crimes across Port Elizabeth during a seven hour operation that started on Sunday evening.

The blitz operation, dubbed Operation Fiela II, focused mainly on gang related crimes in the Bay’s gang ridden Northern areas.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that a total of 37 people were arrested for various crimes including assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, house breaking, murder, attempted murder, contravention of bail conditions, rape, house robbery, hijacking and possession of drugs.

“Over 50 houses in Helenvale were searched focusing on wanted persons, drugs and firearms.

Several quantities of dagga, mandrax and tik were confiscated. A 9mm firearm was also confiscated and an inquiry docket opened for investigation,” she said.

Naidu added that some of the arrested people were wanted and had warrants for their arrest.