Toddler injured in gang shooting

Three people, including a three-year-old boy, were injured in the latest gang shooting in Port Elizabeth's northern areas.

Since last week, four people have been killed in separate shootings – mainly in the Helenvale area.

The latest shooting happened at 11:15am in Stag Street, Helenvale on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a lone gunman started shooting at a 19 and 22 year old who were standing at the corners of Elk and Stag Streets in Helenvale.

“The suspect fired several shots at them and the men fled down Stag Street to escape. The suspect continued to shoot at them while they were fleeing,” she said.

“During the shooting, a stray bullet hit a 3-year-old boy who was playing outside in Stag Street. The child was wounded in his cheek while the other two victims were wounded in the left leg, buttocks and hands respectively.”

Naidu said the two wounded men were believed to be linked to the Boetie Rus Boys while the shooters gang affiliation is currently unknown.

By midday, the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit had taken over the probe and launched a hunt for a gunman.

Thursday's shooting comes after an 11-year-old was shot in the buttocks on Sunday while walking down Fitchardt Street with a friend.

In another weekend shooting, Ezra Murphy, 17, was fatally shot on the corners of Stanford Road and Fitchardt Street.

On Friday, Franklin Grootboom, 32, was gunned down in Renecke Road, Helenvale, after being attacked by a group of eight men.

Last Thursday, Jesican Charles, 28, was shot in Voisen Road at 7pm on Thursday and Ojay Marais killed at 6:30pm in Anita Drive.

It is not known what has sparked the sudden spate of gang-on-gang violence however police suspect it is linked to retaliation attacks as part of the ongoing turf and drug wars between rival gangs.

The shooting triggered a meeting between concerned residents and police at the Helenvale Resource Centre on Thursday – hours after the latest shooting.

Cluster Commander Major General Thembisile Patekile appealed for residents to assist police in tracking down, and arresting, those responsible.

“This is the second incident this week where two young children have been shot by stray bullets. The community cannot harbour these criminals as innocent victims as young as these are caught in the gang war.

“We are appealing to the community to come forward and report these criminals. You are the eyes and ears of the police and we urge you to assist us in ensuring that these criminals are arrested and sent to jail,” he said.

The shootings are being investigated by the gang unit.