Two suspected Cradock thieves arrested in Bay

Two men who allegedly broke into the Lusthof Civil And Plant Hire in Cradock and stole a bakkie loaded with new tyres were arrested in Port Elizabeth on Friday morning.

Cradock police spokeswoman Captain Lariane Jonker said the business's alarm went off at about 2:30am on Friday.

“On investigation nothing suspicious was found but when the workers reported for duties this morning they discovered that the alarm system was deactivated and a housebreaking occurred during the night at the premises,” she said.

“Members from the K9 unit were dispatched to the scene and whilst following possible leads and footprints they discovered that a company bakkie, a Ford 2.2 Ranger bakkie with a trailer containing logistical supplies that were stolen.”

By 10:15am the Port Elizabeth K9 Unit had found the vehicle driving in Newlands Street in Swatkops.

“The vehicle was cordoned and both suspects inside the vehicle arrested,” police spokesman Andre Beetge said.

“The bakkie had 14 new tyres loaded on to the back, all of which were recovered.”