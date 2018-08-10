Two suspected Cradock thieves arrested in Bay
Men linked to burglary which saw more that R400 000 worth of valuables stolen from a business in Cradock
Two men who allegedly broke into the Lusthof Civil And Plant Hire in Cradock and stole a bakkie loaded with new tyres were arrested in Port Elizabeth on Friday morning.
Cradock police spokeswoman Captain Lariane Jonker said the business's alarm went off at about 2:30am on Friday.
“On investigation nothing suspicious was found but when the workers reported for duties this morning they discovered that the alarm system was deactivated and a housebreaking occurred during the night at the premises,” she said.
“Members from the K9 unit were dispatched to the scene and whilst following possible leads and footprints they discovered that a company bakkie, a Ford 2.2 Ranger bakkie with a trailer containing logistical supplies that were stolen.”
By 10:15am the Port Elizabeth K9 Unit had found the vehicle driving in Newlands Street in Swatkops.
“The vehicle was cordoned and both suspects inside the vehicle arrested,” police spokesman Andre Beetge said.
“The bakkie had 14 new tyres loaded on to the back, all of which were recovered.”
Beetge said a trailer, loaded with other items including a generator, was still missing.
“It is suspected that they came straight to Port Elizabeth after the burglary and already managed to stash away or sell some of the stolen items,” he added.
“Detectives are currently following up on leads to establish where the remaining stolen items are.”
The estimate value of stolen goods is more than R400 000.
Both men, aged 43 and 35, are due to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Monday before being transferred to Cradock police station.