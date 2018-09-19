Sassa grant cash payments suspended due to taxi strike

The South African Post Office has suspended the cash payment of Sassa grants scheduled for Wednesday in the Eastern Cape due to the provincial taxi strike.

A total of 19 cash paypoints scheduled for today will now be serviced tomorrow.

Nombulelo Ngubane, regional manager for the SA Post Office in the Eastern Cape, said an isolated few post office branches in the province may also be unable to trade as a result of the strike.

The branches that are affected will be posted on the Post Office’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The Twitter handle is @postofficesa.