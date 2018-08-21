Schoolgirls robbed attending annual derby day

Three Pearson High schoolgirls who were attending their annual derby day were robbed while walking back to the school at the weekend.

According to police, the teenagers were walking towards the school in 8th Avenue, Summerstrand, from the direction of the beachfront, at about 1pm on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said three assailants, one armed with a firearm, had confronted the girls, who are in grades 9 and 10.

The girls were robbed of their cellphones and the men fled in a white Toyota Tazz.

School principal Hela Roux said one of the girls had slight scratches on her arm and ear.