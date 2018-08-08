Two robbers break into Summerstrand home

Two knife-wielding robbers held two women hostage inside a Summerstrand house at about 1am on Wednesday.

The robbery happened in Miller Place while the two women were asleep inside the house.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the women woke up to a noise in the house and were confronted by two men.

“They were threatened at knife point while the house was ransacked,” Labans said.

“They stole a television, laptop, a wedding ring, cellphones and other small items inside before fleeing.”

Labans said the men gained entry by removing the glass from the window pane and climbing into the house.

“The alarm was raised once the two suspects fled on foot.”

Labans said while no one was injured in the attack, the two victims were traumatised.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.