Alert Uber driver comes to rescue of rape victim in Marine Drive

By gareth wilson and Odette Parfitt - 28 August 2018

An Uber driver rushed to the rescue of a Port Elizabeth woman in the early hours of Monday when he spotted her allegedly being raped in the bushes along Marine Drive near Summerstrand.

