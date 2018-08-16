One dead in Port Elizabeth gang shooting

A 35-year-old man was gunned down and another wounded in what police suspect to be a gang related assassination in Port Elizabeth.

Deven Michaels, 36, was shot and killed outside a shop in William Slammert Drive in Bloemendal at about 8:15pm on Wednesday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that Michaels was standing outside the shop with a friend when three unknown gangsters approached from different directions.

“The one unknown suspect on the one side of the shop fired several shots and another suspect, on the opposite side, also fired several shots. The three suspects then ran away,” she said.

Michaels died on the scene while his friend, who is not being named for his protection, escaped with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

“The wounded man was taken to hospital for medical treatment while the deceased (Michaels) sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body.”

Naidu added that Michaels was believed to be affiliated to the Carlitos Gang.

“The gunmen however are unknown at this stage and therefore their gang affiliation remains unclear,” she added.

The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit has taken over the case of murder and attempted murder.